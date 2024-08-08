Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 6.2 %

SLAB stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.18. 81,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,437. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.83.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

