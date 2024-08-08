Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 799 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.3 %

HP stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

