Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,283 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $16.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.84. 1,257,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

