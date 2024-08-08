Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.06.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

