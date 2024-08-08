Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.9 %

SSTK traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 318,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,169. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.