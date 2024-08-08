Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.72. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

