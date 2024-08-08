Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Trading Up 4.3 %

Crocs stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.57. 428,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

