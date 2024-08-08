Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $27.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,385.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,300. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,408.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,331.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

