Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

