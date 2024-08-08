Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,163. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

