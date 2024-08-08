Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.16. 2,657,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

