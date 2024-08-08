Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. 450,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.