Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 294,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,587 shares of company stock worth $4,070,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

