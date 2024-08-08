Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 559 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ArcBest by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 235.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $105.51. 74,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.