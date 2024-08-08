Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after buying an additional 245,872 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

RACE stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.84. 120,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,262. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.20% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

