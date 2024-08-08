Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2,926.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 136,400.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Trading Up 0.8 %

ROG traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $105.54. 39,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,067. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.