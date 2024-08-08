Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.90. 244,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,305. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.