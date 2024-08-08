Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.01

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $21.01 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,262,903 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,251,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00397673 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
