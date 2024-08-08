Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

