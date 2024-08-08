loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Increased to $1.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 105,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $757.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.40.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

