loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)'s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 99,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 444,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a market cap of $749.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

