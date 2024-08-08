Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.61

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.61 and last traded at C$164.83, with a volume of 307653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$167.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.56. The company has a market cap of C$50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total value of C$1,476,488.46. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

