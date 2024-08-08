Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $600.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $534.46.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT stock opened at $548.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $562.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

