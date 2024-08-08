Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

LCID stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 195,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 732,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

