Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,819. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

