Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.15 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.25. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

