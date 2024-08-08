Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.74.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.