Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $371.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $382.00 to $371.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.64. The company had a trading volume of 554,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,588. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

