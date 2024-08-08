Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.15 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Mantle has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $149.73 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.5907471 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $125,455,611.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

