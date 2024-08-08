Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Trading Down 9.2%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.98 and last traded at C$23.08. Approximately 14,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 155,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -180.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

