Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $5.39 on Thursday, reaching $174.74. 879,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

