Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 5,542,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,968. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Marqeta by 633.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

