Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.14 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.98. 829,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.20 and its 200 day moving average is $568.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

View Our Latest Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.