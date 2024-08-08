Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.14 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
MLM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.98. 829,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.20 and its 200 day moving average is $568.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
