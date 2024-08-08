Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.45 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Masimo Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MASI stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.41. 578,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,740. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

