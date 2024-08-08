Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. 94,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. Materion has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

