MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. MaxCyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 451,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $438.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Maher Masoud bought 70,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,170.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $136,331.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,170.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,340 shares of company stock worth $315,273. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

