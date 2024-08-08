McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys 3,431 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 130,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

