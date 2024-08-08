McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $543,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $207.78. 541,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,393. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,983 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

