McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

TJX stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $109.92. 5,096,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,300. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

