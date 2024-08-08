McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY25 guidance to $31.75-32.55 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 31.750-32.550 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $69.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $547.69. 4,088,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,496. McKesson has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $592.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.