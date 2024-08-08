Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.90.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.8% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MDT opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
