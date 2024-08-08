Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRUS. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Merus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.