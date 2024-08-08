Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $575.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $499.15 and last traded at $496.87. Approximately 7,117,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,385,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.51.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,106 shares of company stock valued at $158,125,941 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

