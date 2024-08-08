Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.75.

Methanex Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 456,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

