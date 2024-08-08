Michael F. Roman Sells 5,675 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 385,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,497. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in 3M by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.