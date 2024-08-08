Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.44 and last traded at $90.80. 8,161,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 21,298,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,174 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,343. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.