Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Middlesex Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 26.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.