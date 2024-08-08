Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,452. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -244.68%.

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

