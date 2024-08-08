Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 266,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

