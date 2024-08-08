Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,725. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

